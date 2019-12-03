|
Linda K. (Fisher) DaMore, 72, of Boyertown, wife of William F. DaMore, Sr., passed away on Sunday at her residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Walter E. Fisher and the late Ruth S. (Swavely) Fisher. She was a 1965 Pottsgrove High School graduate, graduate of Chester County Hospital School of Nursing, and in 1986 received her real estate license from Berks Real Estate Institute. Linda was a registered nurse at various places. She was a member of Mechaya Mission, Inc. (pastor’s wife) Surviving besides her husband are children, Bill Damore, Jr and his wife JaNel, Josh DaMore, Mandi wife of Tom Brannan; brothers, James Fisher and his wife Vanda, Paradise, TX, Dennis Fisher and his wife Shandra Fisher, Pottstown; nine grandchildren, and raised fifty three foster children. There will be a viewing Saturday December 7, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at Hope Community Church 2732 N. Charlotte St., Gilbertsville. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Officiating will be Reverend Phil Baumgardner. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 4, 2019