Linda J. Lyle (nee Montrose), 72, wife of David Lyle, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Marie (Price) Montrose and Joseph Montrose. Linda was a graduate of Pottsgrove Senior High School. She was employed by Boyertown High School as a secretary in the special education department. She enjoyed gardening, tennis, pickleball and walking. Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Stephen Lyle and one daughter, Pamela Marinari. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Montrose. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
)