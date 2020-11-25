1/
Linda J. (Montrose) Lyle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Lyle (nee Montrose), 72, wife of David Lyle, of Boyertown, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Vivian Marie (Price) Montrose and Joseph Montrose. Linda was a graduate of Pottsgrove Senior High School. She was employed by Boyertown High School as a secretary in the special education department. She enjoyed gardening, tennis, pickleball and walking. Surviving in addition to her husband are one son, Stephen Lyle and one daughter, Pamela Marinari. She was predeceased by her brother, Robert Montrose. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pottsmerc.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved