Linda K. “Lindy” Logue, 54, of Royersford, PA wife of Brian Logue passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in Paoli Hospital. Born on August 20, 1965 in San Jose, CA she was the daughter of Paul and Linda (Solano) Contreras. She worked in the billing department at PMA in Royersford, PA. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Surviving in addition to her husband are: Brother, Steve husband of Patsy Contreras; Brother, Dan husband of Starr Contreras; Sister, Laura wife of Jesse Nava. Many cousins, nieces, and nephews. In laws, Jim and Jane Logue and Pat and Patricia Logue. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 or www.pancan.org.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 16, 2019