Linda M. (Dyrcz) Moore, 69, wife of the late Samuel Moore of Phoenixville, PA passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. Born on August 10, 1949 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Dell) Dyrcz. She was a graduate of Phoenixville High School. She had worked at J.R. Hollingsworth in Phoenixville and retired from Valley Forge OB/GYN in Phoenixville. She enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoying the sun. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a long time member of the former Holy Trinity Catholic Church and belonged to the Women of Holy Trinity. She is survived by son, David husband of Kim Moore; Grandchildren, Sam, Kylie, and Jacob Moore. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road, Spring City, PA on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:00 am with Rev. Charles O’Hara officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the church on Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 am. In lieu of flowers mass cards are preferred. Condolences may be given at www.GatchFuneral.com Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Mercury on June 30, 2019