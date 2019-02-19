The Mercury Obituaries
Services
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John’s United Church of Christ
11 S. Price St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John’s United Church of Christ
11 S. Price St.
Pottstown, PA
View Map
Linda Moyer Obituary
Linda K. (Kachel) Moyer, 76, of Pottstown, widow of David A. Moyer, passed away on Monday at Sanatoga Court, Pottstown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Donald H. Kachel and the late Florence M. (Stoudt) Kachel. Linda worked as a secretary at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Pottstown for twenty seven years, worked in the nutrition department at PMMC for four and a half years, and worked in the office at Firestone Tire & Rubber Co. for seven years. She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Pottstown where she was a deacon, Sunday school teacher, and was in the choir. Linda also was a delegate for Pottstown Cluster of Religious Communities and delegate for Church Women United. She was a member of Senior Circle, the Pottstown Area Senior Center, and volunteered at Rupert Elementary School. She is survived by three sons, The Reverend Michael D. Moyer, Berlin, MD, Jeffrey S. Moyer and his wife Erica, Schwenksville, Matthew D. Moyer and his wife Jennifer, Barto; five grandchildren, Sasha, Andrew, Isabelle, Addison, and Erik. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday February 22, 2019 at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 11 S. Price St., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Karen Nuscher Creasy. Burial will be in Limerick Garden of Memories (weather pending). The family will receive friends Friday from 9:30 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in her memory to St. John’s United Church of Christ at the above address. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 20, 2019
