Linwood H. Galloway, Sr., 91, of Boyertown, husband of Grace A. (Bachman) Galloway, passed away on Friday at his residence. Born in Pottstown, PA, he was a son of the late Roy Galloway and the late Elsie (Wolfgang) Galloway. Linwood was a welding boss for Stainless Steel, Pine Forge for forty five years. Surviving besides his wife is a son, Gary Galloway, Boyertown; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Linwood H. Galloway, Jr. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Thursday May 9, 2019 at Berks County Memorial Gardens, 201 Evansville Rd., Fleetwood. There will be no viewing. Contributions may be made in his memory to 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd # 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on May 4, 2019
