Lisa Ann Renninger (nee Barkasi), age 55, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday April 21, 2019 in her home in Telford, PA. She was born in Pottstown on March 9, 1964 to parents Sandra Ellis (nee Ferguson) and Michael Barkasi (deceased). She was working as a home health caregiver at the time of her passing. She is survived by son Timothy G. Renninger, brothers Michael G. Barkasi and Thomas B. Barkasi, and surpassed in death daughter Diandra Lee Renninger and brother John G. Barkasi. She is deeply missed by her family including nieces; Kendra, Carly, Kamilia, and Nadia, and nephews; Kyle, Michael, and Benjamin.
A memorial will be held to celebrate Lisa's life on Friday, April 26th at Calvary Chapel Chester Springs at 11:00 am. Interment will be at a later date. Donations in Lisa honor may be made to God's Treasure House Ministries, Inc., PO Box 5, Schewenksville, Pa 19473. https://www.godstreasurehouse.org/
