|
|
Lois M. (Keller) Diltz, 93, wife of the late Fred H. Diltz, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Manatawny Manor, E. Coventry Twp. She was a former resident of Union and Skippack townships. Mrs. Diltz was born on May 28, 1926, in Orange Twp., Columbia Co., to the late Raymond E. and Pearl (Bower) Keller. She was a graduate of Orangeville H.S. and Thompson College, Harrisburg. Before retiring, Mrs. Diltz worked for the Superior Tube Co., Lower Providence Twp. She later worked part-time for Pottstown Sewing & Crafts. She was a member of Freeland Chapter #323, Order Of The Eastern Star, Collegeville. Mrs. Diltz is survived by her children, Jeffrey P., husband of Kendra (Clark) Diltz, Union Twp., Kevin L., husband of Elizabeth (Estep) Diltz, Schwenksville, Kimberly R., wife of Paul Meehan, Douglass Twp. (Berks), and Philip T. Diltz, Union Twp.; seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She was preceded in death by 13 siblings. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., 21 Main St., Trappe. Burial will be in Schwenksville Cemetery. Friends may call from 1:00 to 2:00 PM, Saturday, at the funeral home.
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 10, 2019