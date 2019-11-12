|
|
Lonny Russell Moore, 79, of Bethany Beach, Delaware and Gainesville, Florida passed away on Friday November 1st, 2019. Born in Norristown, Pennsylvania on February 2nd 1940, he was preceded in death by his parents Russell and Dorothy Moore, and is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Joyce Shaner Moore, his sister Zoann MacFarland, his daughter Amanda and her husband Kevin O’Leary, and his grandchildren Madison and Ryan. Coach Moore graduated from Norristown High School in 1957. He went on to wrestle and play football for the Rams of West Chester University where he graduated in 1963 with his Bachelor of Science; later completing his masters of Physical Education from the University of Bridgeport. He began his professional career in the Spring-ford Area School District in 1963. He then took his talents to Phoenixville Area High School where he held many positions in both the academic and athletic departments for the next 35 years. He was both a health and physical education teacher as well as department chairman winning the “Outstanding Educator in America” award several times in his tenure. He also coached football, wrestling, track and field and women’s tennis for the Phantoms leading numerous teams to league championships collecting both the “PAC 10 Legend” and the “Most Influential” Coaching Awards. As a revered wrestling coach, Lonny had three undefeated teams boasting a formidable win-loss record of 160-51-5. He was inducted into the District 1 Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2000 and the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2005. He also served on the District 1 Steering Committee for 37 years, 30 of those as Chairman. In the years following his retirement, the family moved to Bethany Beach and he became a member of several civic committees as well as an active organizer of the town’s Fourth of July celebration. Lonny could often be seen relaxing by the Bethany West pool or laughing with friends and family on the Wellington Street Beach. His greatest passion was watching and cheering on his beloved grandchildren and his daughter’s team. Coach Moore will always be remembered for his humor, generosity, dedication and genuine interest in all his students, colleagues, friends and family. He will be missed immensely but his memory will continue to live on through the stories and memories of those he impacted throughout his incredible 79 years. A private memorial service was held for immediate family. In his memory donations can be made to the Lonny Moore Scholarship Fund at: Phoenixville Education Community Foundation P.O. Box 348 Phoenixville, Pa 19460 or online at pcefonline.com/donate. Milam Funeral and Cremation Services 311 S. Main Street Gainesville, FL www.milamfh.com (352) 376-5361
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 17, 2019