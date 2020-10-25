1/1
Lorraine Dentler
J. Lorraine (Hurter) Dentler, 92, of Douglassville; formerly of Pottstown, widow of Roy W Dentler, Jr., passed away on Thursday at Reading Hospital. Born in Royersford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Ernest T. Hurter and the late Emma (Fry) Hurter. Lorraine is survived by three children; Wendy L. Kelly, Roanoke, VA, Roy W “Corky” Dentler, III, Charleston, WV, Jeffrey S. Dentler and his wife Kimberly, Pottstown; a sister, B. LaRue Varady, Sanatoga, four grandchildren, six great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and beloved nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Friday October 30, 2020 at Highland Memorial Park, 701 Farmington Ave., Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend William Mayk. Contributions may be made in her memory to Montgomery County SPCA, 1059 Sweisford Rd., Perkiomenville, PA 18074. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
