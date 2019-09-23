The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
111 North Reading Ave
Boyertown, PA 19512
(610) 367-2345
Resources
More Obituaries for Lorraine Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lorraine Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lorraine Moyer Obituary
Lorraine (Paul) Moyer -Lorraine went to be with the lord on September 19th, 2019.
She was 59. Lorraine was born December 29th, 1959 on Long Island, NY. She was the daughter of Richard Paul and the late Lillian (Mullen) Paul. She graduated from Walt Witman High School in Huntingdon Station, NY. She was the wife of Andrew Moyer for 25 years.
Lorraine was employed at Walmart in Bechtelsville, PA for 14 years. Prior to that, she was employed at Cabot in Boyertown, PA. Prior to that, she was employed with various security companies.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother Richard Paul married to Carol of Milford, Pike County, PA, a nephew Stephen in Phoenix, AZ, and another nephew Robert (Bobby) of Milford, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. On Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown.
Online condolences may be made at www.lwottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now