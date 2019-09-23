|
|
Lorraine (Paul) Moyer -Lorraine went to be with the lord on September 19th, 2019.
She was 59. Lorraine was born December 29th, 1959 on Long Island, NY. She was the daughter of Richard Paul and the late Lillian (Mullen) Paul. She graduated from Walt Witman High School in Huntingdon Station, NY. She was the wife of Andrew Moyer for 25 years.
Lorraine was employed at Walmart in Bechtelsville, PA for 14 years. Prior to that, she was employed at Cabot in Boyertown, PA. Prior to that, she was employed with various security companies.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother Richard Paul married to Carol of Milford, Pike County, PA, a nephew Stephen in Phoenix, AZ, and another nephew Robert (Bobby) of Milford, PA.
Funeral Services will be held at the Linwood W. Ott Funeral Home, Inc. 111 North Reading Ave. Boyertown, PA. 19512. On Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boyertown.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 23, 2019