Louis Ciccoli Jr., 69, husband of Mary (Shuhler) Ciccoli, of Bally, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Abington, PA, he was the son of the late Annamae (Jenkins) Ciccoli and Louis Ciccoli, Sr. Louis was a 1970 graduate of Boyertown Senior High School. He was employed by Compuspar, formerly NCR as a bench tech for 29 years. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Jennifer Ciccoli and her fiancée Joseph Martens, Karen, wife of Robert Fausnaught; one grandson, Raider; two step-grandsons, Rob Jr. and Ron; one brother, Kenneth Ciccoli; one sister, Kathy, wife of Jack Pape; one brother-in-law, Philip Rensen and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one sister, Barbara Rensen. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of your choice. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. morrellfuneralhome.com

