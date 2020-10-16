1/1
Lucille J. (Shandor) Burton
Lucille J. Burton (nee Shandor), 83, of Pottstown, wife of James J. Burton, passed away on Wednesday at Pottstown Hospital. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Joseph P. Shandor and the late Evelyn J. (Adamski) Cushman. Lucille was the lead person at Gudebrod Mfg. Company for fifteen years. Surviving beside her husband is a daughter, Cindy L. Kull, Richlands, NC; one brother, Stephen Cushman, Live Oak, FL; three sisters Cecilia Dice, Stevens, PA, Victoria Haas, Pottstown, Sarah Shaffer, Pottstown; six grandchildren, Kelly Antwine, Jennifer Bennett, Kristine Chrostec, Stevie Kull, Levi Kull, Sean Ahrens, and eleven great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a beloved son, George Levengood, a sister, Evelyn Cushman, and two brothers, Neal & Tony Cushman. A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, 359 King St., Pottstown. Burial will be private. Contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer’s Association, go to www.alzfdn.org to donate. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.

Published in The Mercury from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schumacher and Benner Funeral Home
359 King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-5755
