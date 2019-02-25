|
Luther C. Neiman, born February 24, 1939, husband to Dorothy Neiman, father of Kenneth and William Neiman and Amy Mawson, grandfather of 8 and great grandfather of 9, passed away on February 13, 2019. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, welder and foreman of structural steel throughout his career. A memorial/celebration of life service will be held at St. Peter UCC, 1920 Ridge Road, Knauertown, PA 19465 on Saturday, March 2nd at 12:00 noon with a reception to follow in Detterline Hall.
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 26, 2019