Lynn L. “Toby” Seip, 66, of Coatesville passed away surrounded by his wife and loving family on June 12, 2020. Toby was the loving husband to Mary Shemonski Seip and they shared 9 years of marriage. Born on August 25, 1953 he was the son of the late Earl Warren Seip and Lorraine Thomas Seip. Toby was a Senior Associate for Vanguard for the past 22 years. He was a volunteer firefighter and past president of North End Fire Co. of Pottstown, volunteered as a cook for the veterans at the Coatesville VA Medical Center Hospice Unit. Toby was a self-taught chef, writing several cookbooks. He was involved with NHRA and enjoyed reading and traveling all over the world. As a teenager he was involved with the Pottstown Firebirds football team. He loved cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He had an adventurous side by driving a Nascar, skydiving and hot air ballooning. In addition to his wife he is survived by children Jason (Amy) Seip of Royersford Pa, Brad (Charity) Seip of Boyertown, Pa, Christina Haines of Brandamore Pa, Ron (Sharon) Haines of Gap, Pa, grandchildren Emilie Seip, Halie Seip, Isabell Seip, Verdon Taylor, Jacob Haines, brothers Warren Seip of Allentown, Earl Seip of Costa Rica, David Seip of Hamburg, sisters Lynda Scheffey of Coatesville and Wanda Toth of Pottstown. There will be a viewing held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm. Funeral service will be held on Thursday June 18, 2020 at the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox church, Coatesville at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Holy Ghost Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holy Ghost Ukrainian Orthodox Church 392 Charles St. Coatesville, Pa 19320. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville. 610-384-7191



