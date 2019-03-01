|
|
Mary Carol (Mayer) Fisher, age 92, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Seasons Hospice, Phoenixville. Born Dec. 22, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Adolph and Edna May (Harrison) Mayer, and the widow of Robert W. Fisher, Sr. Carol is survived by: son Robert W. Fisher, Jr. (wife Suzanne); daughter Diane E. Tansey (husband Thomas); grandchildren Leah and Wynne Fisher; sister-in-law Edna B. Sinnott; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Carol is preceded in death by: son Richard Fisher; and brother Edward Mayer. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 10:30 am, at St. James Lutheran Church, 93 Kugler Road, Limerick PA 19468. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s honor to the Benevolent Care fund at Frederick Living, 2849 Big Road, P.O. Box 498, Frederick, PA 19435-0498. To read Carol’s full obituary and sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 2, 2019