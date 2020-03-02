|
On March 1, 2020, M. Jeanne (Koch) Malenke, 90, passed away at UPMC Susquehanna Lock Haven Medical Center, of complications from pneumonia. She had been a resident of Susque-View Home for two years. Born January 27, 1930 in Royersford, PA, she was the daughter of Roy C. and Helen (Scheffey) Koch. She graduated from Royersford High School in 1947 and attended the Philadelphia Conservatory of Music. On September 16, 1950, she married A. Ferdinand Malenke III, with whom she established the Malenke Studio of Music in Pottstown, PA. An accomplished pianist and organist, she taught piano to hundreds of young people over many decades. She and her husband Ferde also presented numerous concerts throughout the years, delighting the public with their duets. As a founding member of the Ches-Mont Music Teachers’ Association, she worked to provide the youth of Chester and Montgomery Counties with unique musical experiences and exposure to other music professionals. She played the organ for Sunday services at numerous churches over the years, notably Grace Lutheran Church in Royersford, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Stowe, PA. She moved from Pottstown to Lock Haven in 1999. Later, she became organist at Woolrich Community Church, a position she held from 2006 to 2012. One of her greatest joys was watching her four grandchildren grow up, and attending their various concerts, plays, and musicals. A member of United Lutheran Church, Lock Haven, she enjoyed singing in the choir there, and also at St. Luke’s UCC where her daughter served as organist and choir director. She was a woman of deep faith and spiritual awareness. Born with visual difficulties, she had numerous surgeries to correct the problem, but she never let it keep her from living a full life. She had a hearty laugh and appreciated a good sense of humor. Even in her last years, when dementia had robbed her of so much, she would still laugh at a good joke. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, her five brothers and sisters, her husband, and her son A. Ferdinand Malenke IV. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, her daughter Kathleen Malenke (Dr. Glenn Hosterman), and her four grandchildren Sarah Kirsch (Alex), Susan Hosterman, Sophia Hosterman, and Zachery Hosterman. She is also survived by two great-grandsons, twins Max and Teddy Kirsch, as well as a brother-in-law John R. Malenke and his wife Betty. A memorial service will be held at the discretion of the family and will be announced later. Helt Funeral Chapel, Mill has charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be sent to MaxwellHelt.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 3, 2020