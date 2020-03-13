The Mercury Obituaries
|
M. Lane Shulby Obituary
M. Lane Shulby, 90, of Boyertown; formerly of Sanatoga, widow of Anna Marie K. (Kurtz) Shulby, passed away on Thursday at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown Born in Norristown, PA, he was a son of the late Merritt Lane Shulby and the late Daisy (Austin) Shulby. Lane was a self employed electrician for thirty four years retiring in 1998. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Pottstown. Lane was a member of the Sanatoga Fire Company, American Legion Post #244, Lower Pottsgrove Historical Society, and Pottstown Elks Lodge #814. He is survived by two sons, Michael Shulby and his wife Ruth, Palm Desert, CA, Paul Shulby and his wife Terri, Sanatoga; a daughter, Judy wife of Alvin Saylor, East Greenville; and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Douglas Lane Shulby, and two sisters, Mary Nichol, Henrietta Schaeffer. A funeral service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ, Hanover & King Streets, Pottstown. Officiating will be Reverend Nichole Jackson. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park. There will be a viewing Tuesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M. at the church. Contributions may be made in his memory to Caring Hospice, 400 Commerce Drive, Suite C, Fort Washington, PA 19034. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA. Our web site exists to serve the friends and family of the deceased. Go to http://www.schumacherandbenner.com to extend sympathies and access additional service details.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 14, 2020
