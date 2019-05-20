|
M. Louise (Kohler) Yacovelli, 72, of Royersford, passed away peacefully on Friday May 17, 2019 at the Phoenixville Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 12, 1946 in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of the late Larry Kohler & Mildred Carbo, and the loving wife of Michael Yacovelli. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and dear friend to anyone who had the pleasure of knowing her and she will be missed by many.
In addition to her loving husband Michael, she is survived by her three children, Lisa Ward, wife of Shawn, Michael Yacovelli, husband of Leigh-Anne, and Scott Yacovelli, husband of Kerri; Two sisters, Carole Feulner, and Tonya Hogga; One brother, Anthony Carbo: Six grandchildren, Andrew Ward, husband of Emily, Evan Ward, husband of Erin, Aerin Geyer, Michael Yacovelli, Mason Yacovelli, and Casey Yacovelli; One great-granddaughter, Delaney Ward: and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Louise on Tuesday evening May 21, 2019 from 7:00PM-9:00PM, and on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 9:00AM-10:00AM at the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc, 600 Washington St. Royersford PA. 19468. The funeral mass will follow the calling time on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Sacred Heart RC Church, 838 Walnut St. Royersford PA 19468. Burial will take place in the St. Ann's Cemetery Phoenixville. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements being handled by the Cattermole-Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc. Royersford PA.
