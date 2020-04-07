|
M. Suzanne (Skean) Fritsch, 93, of Boyertown; formerly of Pottstown, widow of Joseph E. Fritsch, Jr., passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at Chestnut Knoll, Boyertown. Born in Pottstown, PA, she was a daughter of the late Horace W. Skean and the late Ellen E. (Williams) Skean. Suzanne was a supervisor for the former JC Penny Catalog for sixteen years, retiring in 1986. She was a member of Fist Presbyterian Church, Pottstown where she was an elder, and helped with cooking for the church's day to feed the needy. She is survived by three sons, Stephen D. Fritsch and his wife Marianne, Richland, PA, Joseph E. Fritsch, III, Oxford, PA, Christopher N. Fritsch, Fort Worth, TX. She was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Skean, Douglass Skean, and a sister, Dorothea Whalen. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at a later date in Mt. Zion Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to First Presbyterian Church, 750 N. Evans St., Pottstown, PA 19464. Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 8, 2020