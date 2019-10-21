|
|
Markella (Marcella) C. Tsouros passed away peacefully at the age of eighty-nine, on October 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving Family. Marcella was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to her loving parents Isidoros C. and Zoitsa (Rapitis) Costalas, who emigrated from the village of Vrondados, Chios, Greece to the United States to pursue the American dream. Marcella was the oldest of four siblings, Efterpe (Phokion C.) Lacas, Constantinos I. (Eileen) Costalas, and Maria Betty (Father Stephen P.) Theophilos. Marcella was a devoted wife to Isidoros (Sideri or Steve) N. Tsouros, who predeceased her, adoring mother to Nikolaos I. Tsouros, Despina (Peter) Aftosmes, and Zoitsa (Jeffrey) Sturm. She was also the honored grandmother of Evan, Zoi, Zach and Tyler. She was a beloved aunt to Eleni (John), Alison, Theodore O’Connor, Steven (Susan), John, Nina Costalas, Panayota (George) John, Marianna, Markella Kevgas, and Dean (Katherine) Costalas. There was nothing more important to Marcella than her family and the Greek Orthodox Church. Providing her family with unconditional love and support was her focus in life. Marcella was a woman full of grace who taught all of us the power of kindness and love. She saw the good in this world and always reminded everyone that it was beautiful. Marcella graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia in 1948 where she played field hockey and was on the yearbook staff. She then attended the Pierce School of Business in Philadelphia, and graduated in 1952. After graduation from Pierce she worked as an executive secretary at John Wanamaker’s Department Store in Philadelphia, and assisted her parents running their family restaurant in North Philadelphia. During these years Marcella also served as a Sunday School teacher at St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Philadelphia. Steve and Marcella were married in Chios, Greece in June of 1965. They resided in Havertown, PA with their family until moving to East Coventry Township in 1979. Marcella and Steve, along with her siblings, acquired the Coventry Pub in Pottstown in 1966. Marcella and Steve served the Pottstown community for over thirty-five years making many dear friends and acquaintances along the way. Marcella shared love and kindness with everyone she encountered in her life. No matter the circumstances, she always made everyone feel special. Marcella will be dearly missed by her family and friends. May her Memory be Eternal. Viewing: 10 -11 am Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Funeral: 11 am Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery, 6501 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050 immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church and the .
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019