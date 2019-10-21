|
|
Markella (Marcella) C. Tsouros passed away peacefully at the age of eighty-nine, on October 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving Family. Marcella was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to her loving parents Isidoros C. and Zoitsa (Rapitis) Costalas, who emigrated from the village of Vrondados, Chios, Greece to the United States. Marcella was the oldest of four siblings, Efterpe (Phokion C.) Lacas, Constantinos I. (Eileen) Costalas, and Maria Betty (Father Stephen P.) Theophilos. Marcella was a devoted wife to Isidoros (Sideri or Steve) N. Tsouros, who predeceased her, adoring mother to Nikolaos I. Tsouros, Despina (Peter) Aftosmes, and Zoitsa (Jeffrey) Sturm. She was also the honored grandmother of Evan, Zoi, Zach and Tyler. She was a beloved aunt to Eleni (John), Alison, Theodore O’Connor, Steven (Susan), John, Nina Costalas, Panayota (George) John, Marianna, Markella Kevgas, and Dean (Katherine) Costalas. There was nothing more important to Marcella than her family and the Greek Orthodox Church. Providing her family with unconditional love and support was her focus in life. Marcella graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia in 1948. She then attended the Pierce School of Business in Philadelphia, and graduated in 1952. After graduation from Pierce she worked as an executive secretary at John Wanamaker’s Department Store in Philadelphia, and assisted her parents running their family restaurant in North Philadelphia. During these years Marcella also served as a Sunday School teacher at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Philadelphia. Steve and Marcella were married in Chios, Greece in 1965. They resided in Havertown with their family until moving to East Coventry Township in 1979. Marcella and Steve, along with their family, acquired the Coventry Pub in Pottstown in 1966. Marcella and Steve served the Pottstown community for over thirty-five years at the Coventry Pub, making many dear friends and acquaintances along the way. Marcella shared love and kindness with everyone she encountered in her life. Marcella will be dearly missed by her family and friends. May her Memory be Eternal. Viewing: Friday, October 25 from 10 -11 am Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Funeral: Friday, October 25 at 11 am Saint Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 900 S Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA 19403. Interment at Fernwood Cemetery, 6501 E. Baltimore Ave., Lansdowne, PA 19050 immediately following the funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church and the .
Published in The Mercury on Oct. 23, 2019