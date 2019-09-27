|
Marcia A. “Coach” Brumbach, 70, of Boyertown and long time teacher and coach at Boyertown High School, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. Born December 22,1948, in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Jean (Hissey) Brumbach. Marcia was a 1966 graduate from Boyertown High School where she was an outstanding athlete. She graduated from Concord College in West Virginia in 1971, where she was a standout athlete in multiple sports including field hockey, basketball, volleyball, softball, track and field and swimming. She was named to the Concord College Hall of Fame in 2001. Marcia was a dedicated teacher and coach for over 30 years. She began her teaching career in York, PA. She then taught throughout the Boyertown School District while also coaching lacrosse, field hockey, and basketball. She had many successes throughout her career including having countless championships, named Pennsylvania’s coach of the year numerous times, compiling a brilliant Lacrosse record of 245-67-12, coaching over 20 All-Americans, and having players compete at the college level, all over the country, many at the division 1 level. Marcia was the head basketball coach at West Chester University for 4 seasons and was involved in many college level lacrosse camps nation wide where she enjoyed teaching her knowledge of the game to students from all over. She also coached international lacrosse teams in England, Scotland and the Japan Women’s Olympic Team. She was inducted into multiple sports hall of fames as an athlete and coach. She was inducted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, the Eastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the US Lacrosse Hall of Fame and was the first woman inducted into the Ches-Mont Hall of Fame. Other than her passion for sports and coaching, she also enjoyed traveling the world. Marcia is survived by her siblings Dale Brumbach, Wendy Brumbach, wife of Jim Craven, and Kevin Brumbach, husband of Dawn; nieces & nephews Alice, Maureen, Christina, Trisha, Matt, and Jaret; great nieces & nephews Maude, Eiler, Emaline, Stella, Oliver, Grady, and Lilah (due October 2019). A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (45 N Reading Ave, Boyertown, PA 19512) with Rev. Machamer officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. An evening visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525). Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 from 9:00-10:45 AM at St. John’s Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a future donation toward a scholarship fund, which will be established in Marcia’s memory. Catagnus Funeral Home (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 28, 2019