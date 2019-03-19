|
Marcia L. Follweiler, 79, of Pottstown, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at her residence. Born in Summit Hill, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen (Thomas) Billig. She was a graduate of the former Summit Hill High School, Class of 1957. Marcia had worked for Drug Plastic & Glass Company in Boyertown for many years, where she had retired. She was an active member of St. Columbkill Catholic Church in Boyertown, having been a member of the Rosary Society of the Church. Marcia was a former member of the Summit Hill American Legion Auxiliary. Surviving are two Sons, Ronald Follweiler Jr and his wife Sandra of Bechtelsville and Edward Follweiler and his wife Cheryl of Boyertown; two Grandchildren, Matthew and Holly; Several Nieces and Nephews. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Barry. Mass of Christian Burial is Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. from St. Columbkill Catholic Church, 200 Indian Spring Rd., Boyertown, PA with the Rev. Martin Kern officiating. Interment will follow at Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. Calling Hours are Friday from 9-10 a.m. at the Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marcia’s memory may be made to the Church. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Thomas J. Parambo Funeral Home, 54 W. Fell St., Summit Hill. Online Condolences may be shared at www.parambofh.com.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 20, 2019