Marcy L. (Snyder) Marks, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of Betty J. (Knauer) Seroski and the late Joseph A. Snyder. She was a 1977 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. Marcy enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved spending as much time as she could with her grandson Zachary. Surviving along with her mother Betty is her daughter Ashley Rambo, wife of Thomas; sisters Debbie Solazzo, wife of Rick, and Nadine Kirkpatrick, wife of Richard; grandson Zachary Rambo; and several nieces. Along with her dad, she is predeceased by her stepfather Clement S. Seroski. A graveside service will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org) in Marcy’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury from May 9 to May 10, 2020.