Marcy Marks
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcy L. (Snyder) Marks, 60, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of Betty J. (Knauer) Seroski and the late Joseph A. Snyder. She was a 1977 graduate of Boyertown Area Senior High School. Marcy enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved spending as much time as she could with her grandson Zachary. Surviving along with her mother Betty is her daughter Ashley Rambo, wife of Thomas; sisters Debbie Solazzo, wife of Rick, and Nadine Kirkpatrick, wife of Richard; grandson Zachary Rambo; and several nieces. Along with her dad, she is predeceased by her stepfather Clement S. Seroski. A graveside service will be held privately by the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seasons Hospice Foundation (seasonsfoundation.org) in Marcy’s name. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
711 North Franklin Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-323-4440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved