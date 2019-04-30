|
|
Mardeen Kay Latshaw, 54, of Bechtelsville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Pottstown Memorial Hospital-Tower Health surrounded by her family. Born in Pottstown, she was the bright hearted and loving daughter of Dean M. and Marlene L. (Moser) Latshaw of Bechtelsville. She was a 1983 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked as a utility aide at Frederick Living for 18 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary United Church of Christ. She will be missed dearly by her parents; siblings, Kim A. Marburger of Barto and Cale M. Latshaw and wife, Audrey of Barto; four nieces, Jenna Marburger, Rebecca Marburger, Katie Latshaw and Ashley Latshaw; and her nephew, Jacob Latshaw. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Rt. 100, Barto, PA 19504 with Rev. Linda Kozlowski officiating. A burial will follow in Christ Union Cemetery-Niantic, Barto. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Calvary United Church of Christ.
Published in The Mercury on May 1, 2019