The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
Resources
More Obituaries for Mardeen Latshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mardeen Latshaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mardeen Latshaw Obituary
Mardeen Kay Latshaw, 54, of Bechtelsville, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Pottstown Memorial Hospital-Tower Health surrounded by her family. Born in Pottstown, she was the bright hearted and loving daughter of Dean M. and Marlene L. (Moser) Latshaw of Bechtelsville. She was a 1983 graduate of Boyertown High School and worked as a utility aide at Frederick Living for 18 years. She was a faithful member of Calvary United Church of Christ. She will be missed dearly by her parents; siblings, Kim A. Marburger of Barto and Cale M. Latshaw and wife, Audrey of Barto; four nieces, Jenna Marburger, Rebecca Marburger, Katie Latshaw and Ashley Latshaw; and her nephew, Jacob Latshaw. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, May 4th, 2019 at Calvary United Church of Christ, 1231 Rt. 100, Barto, PA 19504 with Rev. Linda Kozlowski officiating. A burial will follow in Christ Union Cemetery-Niantic, Barto. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 9 to 10:45 AM at the church prior to the service. Arrangements entrusted to Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington Street, East Greenville, PA 18041. Offer sympathy to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Calvary United Church of Christ.
Published in The Mercury on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Download Now