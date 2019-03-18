The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Resources
More Obituaries for Mardell Erb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mardell Erb

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mardell Erb Obituary
Mardell E. (Updegrove) Erb, wife of Bruce I. Erb, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, March 16, 2019. Born in Pottstown, Mardell was the daughter of the late Ruben and Edna (Sterner) Updegrove. Mardell graduated from the McCann School of Business in 1964. She was a Boyertown High School graduate of class of 1963. Mardell will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and stay at home mom. She worked for the former Boyertown Packaging Company. After taking some time away from work to raise her children, Mardell worked as a teacher’s aid in Boyertown School District. She also worked in accounts payable at Teleflex for 5 years. She then worked at Reppert’s Candies for 2 years before retiring. Mardell was a member of Good Shepherd UCC Church in Boyertown. Mardell enjoyed arts and crafts in her spare time and was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State University sports fan. Surviving along with her husband Bruce of 54 years, is her son B. Jason Erb, husband of Bianca; daughter Michele Gerace, wife of Francis; brother Roger A. Updegrove, husband of Debbie; grandchildren Dominic Gerace, Danielle Gerace, Francesca Erb, Emmanelle Erb, Hudson Erb, and Scarlett Erb. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville, PA 19525). Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Boyertown. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the (MDA) (161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601). Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc. (Gilbertsville) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Mercury on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now