On Wednesday, July 15, 2020, Margaret A. Scanlon (Peggy), age 78, was taken into the arms of the Lord at Hershey Medical Center after losing her battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Leo Patrick (Patty) and Margaret (Maude) Scanlon; and her two sisters, Catherine Scanlon (KZ) and Patricia Scanlon (Patsy). She is survived by cousins from the Haas and Coyne families. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 11am at St. Basil’s the Great Parish, 2330 Kimberton Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Memories can be shared virtually on obits.dignitymemorial.com
