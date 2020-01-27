|
Margaret (Bartholomew) Bannan Weigner, 93, widow of Arthur Bannan and Joseph H. Weigner, Sr., of Chestnut Knoll, Berks County, died Wednesday, January 15 at Pennsburg Manor, Pennsburg, PA after a brief illness. Born in Bryn Mawr, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin F. and Margaret (Whiteman) Bartholomew. She is survived by her daughters, Margaret Fry, (Michael), Lancaster, PA, and Joan Lindquist, (Peter), Narvon, PA. Daughter Mary O’Neill of Branchburg, NJ recently passed away in 2019. Grandchildren, Jeffrey Fry (Kate), Nathan O’Neill, Caitlin O’Neill, Brian Lindquist, John Lindquist, Mia Lindquist D’Andrea (Adam), Michael Lindquist (Katie), Great Grandchildren Madeline and Emery Fry, Serena and Lucas D’Andrea, and Griffin Lindquist. Mrs. Weigner is also survived by the following step-children: Joseph H. Weigner, Jr. (Judith), Harry R. Weigner (Doris), Dorothy W. Stevens (Steve), and Carol W. Phillips (Charles), 9 step-grandchildren. In addition to her two husbands, she was predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Mary O’Neill and her brother, Joseph Bartholomew. As a child, her family moved to West Chester, PA to a small farm where her father was a crop farmer. This upbringing was the basis for her strong work ethic. She was gifted with a green thumb and a love for her animals over the years that included dairy cows, dogs and cats. Margaret graduated from West Chester High School in 1945. She worked for A T & T for 30 years in West Chester, PA and Fort Washington, PA retiring in 1989. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Agnes Cemetery in West Chester with Rev. Joseph Dietz officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenmore Farm Animal Rescue, 246 Clonmell Upland Road, West Grove, PA 19390.
Published in The Mercury on Jan. 28, 2020