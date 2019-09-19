|
|
Margaret R. “Marge” Benfield, age 91, loving wife of Wayne M. Benfield of Spring City went home to be with our Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Chestnut Knoll in Boyertown. Born on February 24, 1928 in Phoenixville, she was the daughter of Francis and Bertha (Kruger) Gaffey. One of eight children, Marge and her family moved to the area of Spring City known as Brick Dust where she attended Spring City schools. After her marriage, Marge volunteered at Pennhurst State School, working with the blind. She later went on to work as a salesperson at Batt’s Children’s Store and Julie’s Hallmark in Phoenixville. She was a member of the Pottstown Church of the Nazarene and formerly had taught Sunday School for many years at the Royersford Bible Fellowship Church. She enjoyed gardening, camping and vacationing with her grandchildren. Marge is dearly loved and sadly missed by three daughters, Lorelei M., wife of Mark Anthony of Spring City, Bonnie P., wife of Philip Mack of Gilbertsville and Marilyn Y., wife of Robert Hendricks of Spring City as well as one brother, David, husband of Carol Gaffey, nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, two sisters and one great-granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral ceremony at the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington Street, Royersford, PA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30 am. Officiating will be Rev. Marvin L. Paisley. Burial will be held in the Limerick Garden of Memories. Friends will be received from 9:00 am - 10:30 am Saturday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Chestnut Knoll Memory Walk Fund, 120 W. 5th Street, Boyertown, PA 19512. Condolences may be made by visiting www.RoyersfordFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Royersford, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 20, 2019