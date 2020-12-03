1/
Margaret C. Haines
Margaret C. (Clement) Haines passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Wayne Center in Wayne, PA. She was 82. Mrs. Haines was a resident of Radnor, PA. She earned a Bachelors Degree from the College of William and Mary and then a Masters Degree in teaching from Penn State University. Margaret worked as a teacher for the Trydriffyn School District for 5 years and then Upper Merion Middle School 5th and 6th grade, until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of the National Teachers Association and she loved to travel. Margaret was a foster parent and adopted her son, Thomas in 1978. Born in Philadelphia, PA on February 14, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Harry and Marie (Paulus) Clement; and the wife of the late Barry V. Haines. Surviving is her son, Thomas C. Haines. She was preceded in death by a sister, “Chickie” Clement, who died at the age of 16. She will be interred at the College of William and Mary Memorial Garden, at a future date, once Covid restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
