Margaret (Ortolani) Corropolese, 98, wife of the late Caesar Corropolese, of Spring City, went home to the Lord on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her daughter; Marianne, 5 brothers; Dante, Carl, Alfred, Frank, and John, and one sister, Ann McLeod. Born in Spring City to the late Camillo and Vitaliana Ortolani, she is survived by her son Richard (Carol) of Royersford; two grandsons, Shawn (Ronnie) and Jason (Andrea); and three great-grandchildren, Jake, Alyssa, and Julia. Margie, as she was fondly called, was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Spring City. Margie enjoyed attending their annual basket raffles, loved playing bingo, making crab cakes, and gnocchi for the boys and spending time with her family. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3640 Schuylkill Road, Spring City on Wednesday, April 17 at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16 at The Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, 135 Bridge St. Spring City, PA, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM; and again at St. Joseph Church on Wednesday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment will be held immediately following the Mass at St. Mary’s cemetery, Dayton Street, Phoenixville. Online condolences can be made at www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Apr. 13, 2019
