Margaret E. Mayk, 69, of Rochester, NY, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Born in Pottstown, PA, Margie was the daughter of the late Joseph Mayk Sr., and Genevieve (Corbett) Mayk. Margie received her bachelor’s degree from Penn State and her master’s degree from St. Paul’s Seminary in Pittsburgh. She was co-founder of Step by Step, a ministry to women who are at risk and an active member of Covenant United Methodist Church in Rochester. Margie is survived by her sister, Mary Catherine Fell, wife of Larry; her brother, William Mayk, husband of Renee; her sister-in-law, Josephine Mayk; and seven nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother, Joseph Mayk Jr. A Celebration of Life will take place on February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Covenant United Methodist Church, 1124 Culver Rd., Rochester, NY 14609.
