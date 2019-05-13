The Mercury Obituaries
Margaret A. Foley, 96, widow of David M. Foley Sr., of Center Ave, Pottstown passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at her residence. Born in Pottstown she was a daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Bondola) Galamba. She was a member of St. John’s Byzantine Catholic Church and was a Foster Grandparent at Rupert School. Surviving is a son David M. Foley Jr., a daughter Roxanne wife of Earl Stong Jr., two brothers; John and Joseph Galamba and a sister Irene Horosky. Seven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter Tony Krause, a brother George Galamba and a sister Mary Pawlewicz. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11 A.M. at the Warker-Troutman Funeral Home in Pottstown. A viewing will be held Friday morning from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Pottstown.
Published in The Mercury on May 14, 2019
