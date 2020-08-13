Margaret Francis Rothermel-Kantner Fort Worth, TX - Margaret “Margie” Francis Rothermel-Kantner, age 86, passed away August 10, 2020. Margie was born on February 2, 1934, in Fleetwood, Pennsylvania and was preceded in death by the love of her life her beloved husband, James Edward Kantner who passed away in 1963. Margie was the daughter of the late Leon Snyder Rothermel and Kathryn Merkel-Rothermel of Fleetwood, Pennsylvania. She was also preceded in death by her hero, her brother, Leon M. Rothermel in 2010. Margie was a 1951 graduate of Fleetwood High School, she earned her bachelor of science in health education in 1955 from East Stroudsburg State Teacher College and her master of science in education degree in 1970 from Temple University. Margie was a professor of Health and Physical Education at Kutztown Pennsylvania from 1964 through 1999. At Kutztown she coached the first women’s volleyball program 1974-1977, coached tennis, and coached her girls’ basketball team to the state final championship. She taught archery, swimming, juggling, aerobics and health education. Margie was a dedicated mother first and foremost to her only child David James Kantner. She especially loved her role as Gram and she treasured her grandsons and embraced every moment with them. She loved sending her favorite newspaper/readers digest stories, quotes, poems and her own rhymes to her friends and families. Margie is survived by her son and wife David and Sheri Kantner, grandsons James and Keith Kantner, great grandson Jayden Kantner and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be sent to Kutztown University Women’s Athletics Program, 15197 Kutztown Road, P.O. Box 151, Kutztown, PA 19530 in her name.



