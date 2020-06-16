Margaret “Margie” Hegedus, 88, of Pottstown, wife of the late Joseph M. Hegedus, passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Phoenixville. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth (Sakal) Yonkovitch. Margie enjoyed traveling and shopping with her daughter. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Surviving is her daughter Denise M. Hegedus wife of Tim Lastoskie; son David M. Hegedus; five grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; and her sister Elizabeth Ruffing. Along with her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son Dennis Hegedus and her brother Francis Yonkovitch. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday June 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 223 Beech St., Pottstown, PA 19464, with Fr. Joseph Maloney officiating. Burial will follow at St. Aloysius New Cemetery, Pottstown. Visitation will be held Thursday from 9:30-10:45 AM at the church gathering center. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margie’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/give.html?sc_dcm=%2525epid!&sc_cid=kwp70571&source_code=iiq181010008&sc_dcm=%2525epid!&sc_cid=kwp70519 View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mercury from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.