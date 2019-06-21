|
Margaret (Ruch) Jacketti, age 90, wife of Victor J. Jacketti of Maple Street, Pottstown, passed away June 19, 2019. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Catherine (Donarski) DeHaven. Marge was a graduate of Pottstown High Class of 1947. She retired in 1993 after 28 years with ICI Americans. She was a member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish and the Pottstown Senior Center. Surviving in addition to her husband of 69 years are three daughters: Kathleen wife of Jan Van Horn, Monrovia, MD; Vicki Jacketti, Pottstown PA; Joan Stewart, Boyertown, PA; three grandsons: Jason Waldt, Justin Stewart, Travis Stewart; and one great grandson: Jax Waldt. A Memorial Mass will be offered on Tuesday June 25, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church, 256 Swamp Pike, Schwenksville, PA. The family will receive friends prior to the Mass from 10-11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Teresa of Calcutta Church. All arrangements are being handled by Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, Pottstown, PA.
Published in The Mercury on June 22, 2019