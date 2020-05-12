Margaret "Maggie" (Daher) Jatres, 73, of Spring City, PA died on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Phoenixville Hospital. Born on December 4, 1946 in Windber, PA she was the daughter of the late Vincent G. and Mary (Smith) Daher. She was a graduate of Phoenixville High School, class of 1964 and Immaculata University class of 2004; A. S. in Business Administration. Maggie retired from Wyeth Pharmaceuticals after 20 years in 2006 and then began employment as an Instructional Aide working with special needs students at Phoenixville School District. She was frequently seen selling tickets at various high school sporting events. Most recently, she worked for The ARC of Chester County providing one on one autistic support. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Spring City, PA. She is survived by 2 daughters: Denise, wife of Jeffrey Smith and Andrea, wife of Michael Graham; Four Grandsons: Erik Graham and Matthew, Luke, and Ryan Smith. Sister Mary, wife of William Myers and brother David, husband of Norma Daher. She was preceded in death by her brother George, husband of Kathleen Daher. Additionally, there are numerous nieces and nephews. A private funeral service and burial will be held for her immediate family. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to the Phoenixville Senior Center, 153 Church Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460 in her name.



