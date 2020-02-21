The Mercury Obituaries
Margaret K. “Peg” (Kulp) Koch, 94, wife of the late Rev. David Koch of Garden Spot Village, New Holland, formerly of Linfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. She was born September 14, 1925, to the late Irvin H. Kulp and Anna Moore Kulp. Peg was a graduate of The Spring City High School class of 1943, a graduate of West Chester S.T.C., class in 1946 and earned a Masters degree from Penn State University in 1957. Peg taught in West Chester, at the High St. School from 1946 – 1949 and at Schuylkill Twp. Elementary School from 1949 – 1961. During this time she was an international exchange teacher in Buxton, England, which lead to many speaking engagements about her experience; and she received a Freedom Foundation Award. Later, Peg taught in Noxamixon Elementary School, and Limerick Elementary School. She and her husband traveled extensively, and also organized numerous summer bus trips for a group of friends. For 15 years, she volunteered with the American Red Cross as a driver for blood donation “pick-ups”. She is survived by a sister, Ruth (Kulp) Lynn of Michigan as well as 8 nieces and nephews and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, David, she is predeceased by a brother Joseph I. Kulp, Sr., and a sister E. Mildred (Kulp) Twaddell. Friends and family are invited to attend her funeral service at St. Vincent United Church of Christ, 137 Ridge Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460 on Tuesday, February 25 12:00 PM, with the Rev. Susan Hanson officiating. Burial will be held in the church cemetery following the service. Visitation will be held at the church from 11:00 to 12:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent United Church of Christ, 137 Ridge Rd., Box 454, Phoenixville, PA 19460, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr. Lancaster, PA 17604 Shalkop Grace & Strunk Funeral Home, Spring City, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.sgsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
