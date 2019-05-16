The Mercury Obituaries
Morrell Funeral Home
124 West Philadelphia Avenue
Boyertown, PA 19512
610-367-2271
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Hills Church
527 Hoffmansville Road
Bechtelsville, PA
View Map
Margaret Kolb Obituary
Margaret S. Kolb, 90, wife of Willard S. Kolb, of Frederick, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at her residence. Born in Boyertown, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy (Kolb) Steltz and Herbert Steltz. Margaret was a 1946 graduate of Boyertown Area High School. She was employed by Boyertown Auto Body Works as a secretary for ten years. She was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Church. Margaret loved her family very much and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Surviving in addition to her husband of 64 years are two daughters, Susan, wife of Jeff Moser and Linda, wife of David Bush; three granddaughters, Kate, Kelsey and Rachel; two grandsons, Kody and Joshua and four great-grandsons, Logan, Levi, Mason and Braden. She was predeceased by two brothers, Dick and David Steltz. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at Shepherd of the Hills Church, 527 Hoffmansville Road, Bechtelsville, PA. A viewing will be held from 10:00 – 11:00AM prior to the service. Burial will be in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sassamansville. Morrell Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. (www.morrellfuneralhome.com)
Published in The Mercury on May 17, 2019
