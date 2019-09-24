|
Margaret T. (McBride) Novak, 90, wife of Theodore J. Novak, of Phoenixville, PA died on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Phoenixville Hospital. Born on January 21, 1929 in Phoenixville, PA she was the daughter of the late James E. and Ann (Binstead) McBride. She graduated Phoenixville Area High School class of 1946 and was Dogwood Queen in 1945. She was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary and was a Eucharistic Minister at Montgomery County Geriatric Center. She was Treasurer of Phoenixville Council of Churches, Secretary of Board of Directors PSAAC, and volunteer of American Red Cross blood mobile. In addition to her husband, she is survived by: Son, Gary J. husband of Gail Novak; Son, Jeffrey M. husband of Marcie Novak; Daughter, Ellen wife of John Tiene, 5 Grandchildren, Christopher, Patrick, Thomas (Simone), Caitlin, and John, 2 Great-grandchildren, Jameson and Bradley. She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, John McBride, James McBride, Joseph McBride, Mary Annette Dougherty, Sarah Watkins, Agnes Shine, and Francis “Jake” McBride. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. A viewing will be held in the Devlin Rosmos Kepp and Gatcha Funeral Home, 517 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 8:15 to 9:15 am. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church Memorial Fund, 212 Dayton Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 30, 2019