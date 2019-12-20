|
Margaret P. Schaeffer (1/16/34-12/17/19) Margaret (Peg) passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness. Daughter of the late Paul H. & Eleanor Bartman. Born January 16, 1934 in Pottstown, PA and is survived by seven children, Richard Patten & Wife Bonnie, John Patten & Wife Vicki, William Patten & Husband Regdrick, Donna Favata & Late Husband Wayne Day, Joseph Favata & Wife Stacy, James Favata & Wife Terri, Edward Favata & wife Valerie. Peg is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren that she adored. Peg, or “Nan” as she was affectionately called, was a devoted caretaker to many children whom she mentored provided gentle yet firm guidance to help shape their lives. She was a devoted mother who will always be thought of with the highest regard and love. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate the life of Margaret on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9AM at Mauger Givnish Funeral Home, 2514 Monument Ave, Malvern, PA 19355. Interment will follow at Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. Flowers can be sent directly to Mauger Givnish Funeral Home. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Mercury on Dec. 23, 2019