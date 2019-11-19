The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s R.C.C.
127 E. Howard St.
Stowe, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gabriel’s R.C.C.
127 E. Howard St.
Stowe, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Poncheri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Poncheri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Poncheri Obituary
Margaret J. (Rupert) Poncheri, 91, widow of Peter C. Poncheri of Stowe, PA passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Ringtown, PA she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Sarah (Ulschafer) Rupert. Margaret & Peter had been married for 66 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gabriel’s R.C.C. 127 E. Howard St., Stowe, PA on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10 A.M. A viewing will be held in the church Friday from 9-10 A.M. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -