|
|
Margaret J. (Rupert) Poncheri, 91, widow of Peter C. Poncheri of Stowe, PA passed away on Sunday November 17, 2019 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Ringtown, PA she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Sarah (Ulschafer) Rupert. Margaret & Peter had been married for 66 years. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Gabriel’s R.C.C. 127 E. Howard St., Stowe, PA on Friday November 22, 2019 at 10 A.M. A viewing will be held in the church Friday from 9-10 A.M. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in St. Aloysius New Cemetery. To view obituaries or to send condolences go to www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 20, 2019