The Mercury Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Catagnus Funeral Home
1020 East Philadelphia Avenue
Gilbertsville, PA 19525
610-367- 4440
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
New Hanover Lutheran Church
2941 Lutheran Rd
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hanover Lutheran Church
2941 Lutheran Rd
Gilbertsville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret Richard Obituary
Margaret (Harp) Richard, 85, of New Hanover Twp., wife of Herman S. Richard, passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 at the Pottstown Hospital. Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Daniel E. and M. Helen (Boughter) Harp. Margaret was a member of New Hanover Lutheran Church, Swamp Women’s Club, The Coventry Singers, and the former Pottstown Hospital Auxiliary. A funeral service will be held Tuesday June 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at New Hanover Lutheran Church, 2941 Lutheran Rd., Gilbertsville, PA 19525, with Rev. Scott Staub officiating. Interment will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories Mausoleum. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 9:30-10:45 AM at the church. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., 1020 E. Philadelphia Ave., Gilbertsville is entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Margaret’s memory to New Hanover Lutheran Church at the above address. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Mercury on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now