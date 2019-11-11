The Mercury Obituaries
Margaret Elizabeth Suloman (Kraft) of Schwenksville, PA passed away Friday, November 8, 2019. Born in Phoenixville Pa to the late Charles C. & Sarah (Favinger) Kraft. Margaret graduated Phoenixville High School in 1964. She had lengthy careers at I.C.I. America’s of Audubon, PA & J.W. Pepper Music Company of Exton, PA. She loved to bake, crotchet, tend to her flower beds & spend time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter Nichole, wife of Robert Hartner, Jr, Schwenksville, PA and her son Donald G. husband of Robin (Klick) Suloman, Douglasville PA. Brother, William and wife Arlene Phoenixville, PA, brother, Ernest, Phoenixville PA and sister Sara M. Fritz, Pottstown, PA. Grandchildren: Tyler, Tiffany, and Taylor Hartner, Daniel & Colt Suloman, several nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her brother, Charles C. Jr., Norfolk, VA, James Kraft, Phoenixville & Earl T. of Boyertown Pa. Family and friends are invited to attend Margaret’s Celebration of Life Ceremony, Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the R. Strunk Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Phoenixville, PA 19460. Visitation prior to the Celebration of Life will be from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM Friday, November 15 at the R. Strunk Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Margaret’s honor to , P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 online: https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate/our-goal-urgently-needed-cure?smcid=ap-a1b1R0000086fHf. Online condolences and memorial donations can be made at www.rstrunkfuneralhome.com. All arrangements are being handled by R. Strunk Funeral Home, Phoenixville, PA.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 12, 2019
