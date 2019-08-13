|
|
Margaret (Krempasky) Syrylo, age 88, loving wife of the late Frank Jacob Syrylo, of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born on September 27, 1930 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Victoria Krempasky. Margaret was a devout parishioner of the Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville. She was employed for many years as a seamstress for the Kimberton Knitting Mill before retiring. In her spare time she loved to cook, and enjoyed helping others in need; but most of all Margaret was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, greatgrandmother, and dear friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Margaret is survived by her three loving sons, Frank Syrylo, Doug Syrylo and his wife Lori, Michael Syrylo; one brother Joseph Krempasky, sister Anne Sak, seven loving grandchildren, Douglas, Sonya, Jamie, Joseph, Michael, Nicholas, and Wade; great grandchildren Natalie, Colton, Dominik, Evyan, Avah. In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret was preceded in death by son Joseph Syrylo(survived by spouse Kathy) and her loving companion of 10 years, Landis Knorr; and her five siblings, Emily, Andrew, Marty, Helen, and Mary, and grandaughter Jennifer. Services for Margaret will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell Ennis Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.
Published in The Mercury on Aug. 14, 2019