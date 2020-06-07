Margaret W. “Peggy” Keichel, 83,long time resident of Whitehall passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late Russell Sams, the late Ricard J. Keichel and longtime companion of the late Walter Buchfeller. Born in Phoenixville on February 24, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. Jr. and Lulu May (Jacobs) Wilt. Margaret was employed by the former Hess’ Department Store and JC Penny, Whitehall as a sales clerk. A very talented artist, Margaret enjoyed working with oils, illustrations and wood carvings. She was a member of St. John’s UCC Church, Mickleys. Margaret loved all animals, family and traveling. She is survived by brothers: Morgan & Robert Wilt, Sr.; Sister: Betty Lou Krumanocker; son: Douglas Keichel ; Daughter: Carol Lynn Mickey; grandchildren: Kori, Adam, Kyle, Kacee, Jared; 8 great-grandchildren; She was pre-deceased by a brother Paul Wilt, III. Private services will be held at this time, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either the Haafsville Animal Hospital 901 Nestle Way Breinigsville PA 18301, or the Lehigh Gap Nature Center, 8844 Paint Mill Rd, Slatington PA



