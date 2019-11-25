The Mercury Obituaries
Margaret "Peggy" Waltemyer

Margaret "Peggy" Waltemyer Obituary
Margaret “Peggy” (Lamison) Waltemyer, 72, of Royersford, passed away peacefully at the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia on Saturday, November 23, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on February 3, 1947, she was a daughter of the late Russell & Janet Lamison. Peggy was a graduate of Spring Ford High School and would later go on to receive her education degree and would teach for many years at the Royersford Baptist Church Nursery School until her retirement. In her spare time Peggy enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing card games with her close friends, quilting, and baking with her grandchildren; she and her husband Jim also enjoyed traveling the country to his Navy reunions whenever they had the opportunity. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a dear friend to all and she will be missed by many. Margaret is survived by her two loving children, Michael (Beth) Waltemyer, and Debra Waltemyer; Three grandchildren, Devin, Curtis, and T.J.; and her two siblings, Carol Lamison, and Lee Lamison. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Lamison, and Thomas Lamison. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Margaret on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12:00PM to 1:00PM at the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home, 600 Washington St. Royersford PA 19468. A memorial service will follow the calling time at 1 PM. Officiating will be the Rev. Erick J. Kern Jr. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Re Creation USA Inc, P.O Box 220, Port Treverton PA, 17864. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made by visiting www.royersfordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Cattermole Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc.
Published in The Mercury on Nov. 27, 2019
