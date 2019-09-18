|
|
Margarete Jane "Peg" Klaus, 89, of Upper Pottsgrove, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles "Chuck" E. Klaus.
Born in Pottstown Oct. 20, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (Polinitz) Dindino.
Peggy attended Pottstown High School. She enjoyed sewing, baking, cooking, and dancing, earning herself the nickname "Jitterbug." She was a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church and St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Pottstown.
At the age of 16, Peggy began working at the Pottstown shirt factory to help support her family. She later worked at Mrs. Smith's Pies. From 1972-1996, she worked for the Montgomery County Housing Authority, beginning her career there as a manager and retiring as a director of public housing.
Peg enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. "Peggy" to her husband and friends, "Mom" to her two sons, and "Mommom" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she will be greatly missed for her humor, wisdom, generosity and tough but unconditional love.
Peggy is survived by her aunt, Helen Barr (Polinitz), twin sons, Karl Klaus, husband of Theresa (Schurr), of Upper Pottsgrove, and Kurt Klaus, husband of Susan (Wassiluk), of Douglassville. She has six grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Kyle Heffernan, Kyle Klaus, husband of Jacqueline Fessman, Jessica, wife of Matthew Breidenbach, Corey Klaus, Kari Klaus, wife of Michael Ishler, and Chloe Klaus; and six great-grandchildren: Abigail and Peyton Breidenbach, Zachary, Evan and Nicholas Heffernan, and Ava Lynn Klaus.
She was predeceased by her two younger sisters, June Zlotowski and Elsie Norton.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 24, at 11 a.m. at Warker-Troutman Funeral Home, 726 E. High St., Pottstown. Burial will be at Highland Memorial Cemetery. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Tower Health At Home Hospice, 1170 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, Pa. 19610.
Published in The Mercury on Sept. 19, 2019