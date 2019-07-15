|
|
Margery W. Kraemer, age 78, of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Edgewood Senior Living in Sartell, MN after a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The daughter of the late James T. Wilson and Elizabeth (Duddy) Wilson, Jeri was a 1958 graduate of Phoenixville High School and a 1977 graduate of Cabrini College, majoring in special education. She worked as a teacher for several years, moving to the private sector to work for Unisys and J&B Software before retiring in 2005. Active in her church and as a community volunteer, Jeri also loved reading and playing Mahjong with her friends. Pre-deceased by her youngest sister Nancy Haldeman, Jeri is survived by her sister Sara Funk of Malvern, PA, her children Kelly Kraemer of St. Cloud, MN, Laura Naugle and her husband Rob of Aston, PA, Douglas Kraemer and his wife Tonya, of Phoenixville, PA, as well as three grandchildren, Brian, Matt and Mike Naugle, nephews Peter Funk of Malvern, PA, David Funk of Peachtree City, GA, and niece Elizabeth Brenenstuhl of Round Rock, TX. A memorial dinner for friends and family will be held in her honor at O’Grady’s restaurant in Phoenixville on July 24, 2019 at 6:30 PM.
Published in The Mercury on July 16, 2019